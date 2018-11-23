Traders Sell Shares of CIGNA (CI) on Strength (CI)

Traders sold shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) on strength during trading on Friday. $23.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $36.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.60 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, CIGNA had the 30th highest net out-flow for the day. CIGNA traded up $1.45 for the day and closed at $211.16

CI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

