Traders Sell Shares of Total System Services (TSS) on Strength (TSS)

Investors sold shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $24.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.21 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Total System Services had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Total System Services traded up $0.44 for the day and closed at $83.79

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Total System Services’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $9,847,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Total System Services by 83.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services (NYSE:TSS)

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

