Traders Sell Union Pacific (UNP) on Strength (UNP)

Investors sold shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $118.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $175.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.79 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Union Pacific had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Union Pacific traded up $2.54 for the day and closed at $144.10

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14,067.9% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,832 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,302.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 55.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $782,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,446 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 13,209.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,922,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,326 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

