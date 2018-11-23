Traders Sell UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength (UNH)

Investors sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading on Friday. $61.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $110.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.27 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $1.07 for the day and closed at $261.62

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.86.

The firm has a market cap of $250.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,495,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,727,948,000 after buying an additional 996,515 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

