Trakm8 (TRAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.76

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.76 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 829733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).
Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)
Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.
