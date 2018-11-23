TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) CEO Buys $513,350.00 in Stock

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 513,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $513,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,003. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 3,500 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,465.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TAT opened at $1.01 on Friday. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.85% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Turkey and Bulgaria geographical segments. The company was founded on October 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

