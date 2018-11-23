Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367,277 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Travelers Companies worth $1,500,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 260,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 43,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Shares of TRV opened at $127.76 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $119.67 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

