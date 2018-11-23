Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TVPT shares. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen set a $23.00 target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVPT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $20,663,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,553,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 1,179,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,315,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,019,000 after buying an additional 1,119,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 913,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $16,243,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TVPT stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.42. Travelport Worldwide has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

