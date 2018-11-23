Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,730 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kraft Heinz to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of KHC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

