Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.53 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,047.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,009 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 814,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,834,000 after acquiring an additional 127,744 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 334,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 34,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

