Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.32 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,951 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.2% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in United Rentals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $110.85 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $190.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

