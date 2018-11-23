Trexquant Investment LP Takes $9.37 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000. Thor Industries accounts for about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 182,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

THO opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Takes $9.37 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/trexquant-investment-lp-takes-9-37-million-position-in-thor-industries-inc-tho.html.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.