Trican Well Service’s (TOLWF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Trican Well Service to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Hold.

TOLWF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,588. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

