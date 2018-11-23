Trilogy International Partners (TRL) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of TRL stock opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. Trilogy International Partners has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$6.33.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks in the United States, Bolivia, and New Zealand. Its wireless voice and data communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services.

