Trimble (TRMB) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. 283,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trimble has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $135,556.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,534 shares of company stock worth $1,550,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 24,279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,787,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after buying an additional 3,771,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Trimble by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,285,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $490,461,000 after buying an additional 3,121,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,969,000 after buying an additional 1,893,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,645,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,442,000 after buying an additional 1,776,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,199,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

