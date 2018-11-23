Tristel’s (TSTL) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Tristel (LON:TSTL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Tristel stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Monday. Tristel has a 1 year low of GBX 175.56 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.01 ($4.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Tristel’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

In other Tristel news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,505 ($25,486.74).

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection control, contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

