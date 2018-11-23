Trueblue Inc (TBI) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.63% of Trueblue worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 139.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 45.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 22.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 136,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trueblue in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of TBI opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trueblue Inc has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.74 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

