Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 750 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 80,713 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,901,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,101,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. 148,529 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

