Tullow Oil plc (TUWLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF remained flat at $$2.32 during trading on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

