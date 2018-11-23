Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Trading Up 7.7%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 4,197,560 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,790,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 568,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 324,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 134,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,512,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

