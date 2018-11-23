Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd (SMIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.00

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 215914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.40 ($1.22).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

