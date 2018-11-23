Twin Tree Management LP Invests $452,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 116.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 58.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $135.03. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

