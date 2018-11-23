Twin Tree Management LP Takes $278,000 Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 118,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,433,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 89,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

In related news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

