U.S. Bancorp (USB) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has trended neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. U.S. Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. CIBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $585,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

