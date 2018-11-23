UBS Group Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Societe Generale (SCGLY)

UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, www.tipranks.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Societe Generale from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.