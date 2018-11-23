UDR (UDR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UDR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

UDR stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 68.98%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,969,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $404,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,773 shares of company stock worth $3,062,629. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,916,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,605,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,015 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 607,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

