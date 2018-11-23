UDR (UDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
According to Zacks, “Shares of UDR have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Recently, the company reported third-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share of 49 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and higher than the prior-year tally of 47 cents. Total revenues in the reported quarter climbed 6% year over year. This upside primarily stemmed from growth in revenues from operating and lease-up communities. The company has also raised its guidance for 2018. UDR’s portfolio, located in the targeted U.S. markets, has a superior product mix. Specifically, favorable demographics, household formation, recovering economy and job-market growth are expected to drive demand for its properties. The company also adheres to disciplined capital allocation. However, UDR has been dealing with escalating deliveries in a number of its markets. Rate hike adds to its woes.”
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. 27,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,044. UDR has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.3323 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 68.98%.
In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $192,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,773 shares of company stock worth $3,062,629. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in UDR by 1,406.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
