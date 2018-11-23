Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.85.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,424,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 90.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 122,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.