Umpqua (UMPQ) Lifted to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.85.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Umpqua by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Umpqua by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Umpqua by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

