News articles about UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. UniCredit earned a news impact score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected UniCredit’s score:

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF opened at $12.15 on Friday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “UniCredit (UNCFF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.56” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/unicredit-uncff-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-56.html.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.