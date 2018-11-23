Unilever (UN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Unilever’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $55.38 on Friday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

