United Bitcoin (UBTC) Price Tops $2.53 on Major Exchanges

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, United Bitcoin has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One United Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00059396 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, ZB.COM, Liquid and BtcTrade.im. United Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $146,729.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00019156 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin Profile

United Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2017. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin. United Bitcoin’s official website is ub.com.

United Bitcoin Coin Trading

United Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, YoBit, OKEx, EXX, ZB.COM, ACX, Coinnest and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase United Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

