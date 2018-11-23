United States Cellular (USM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

NYSE:USM opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 97.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.91 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $75,776.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $225,772.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,636 shares of company stock worth $1,954,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 12,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 39,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.