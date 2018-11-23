United States Steel Co. (X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities restated an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.73. 425,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,509,000 after buying an additional 194,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United States Steel by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after buying an additional 147,262 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in United States Steel by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 76,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.