United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $106.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,258,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 9,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,796. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

