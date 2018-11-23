UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Lessened by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. FMR LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after buying an additional 2,981,233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,980,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after buying an additional 1,345,083 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,898,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,329,000 after buying an additional 710,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total value of $5,268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at $453,094,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,459. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $278.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.86.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

