Unitil (UTL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Unitil from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.04. Unitil has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unitil by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Unitil by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

