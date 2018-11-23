Universal Corp (UVV) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,272 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $48,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Universal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Universal by 823.6% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,442,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 18.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Universal by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 462,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James A. Huffman sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $209,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $201,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,938.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,261 shares of company stock valued at $421,036 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. Universal Corp has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

