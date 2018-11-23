Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Universal Health Services worth $35,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 325,354 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 38.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,529,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $727,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.35 and a 12 month high of $135.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

