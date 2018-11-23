US Bancorp DE Has $951,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,065,000 after acquiring an additional 67,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 67,779 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,231,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 191,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

BHGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $2,273,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

