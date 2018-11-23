US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $50.34 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1071 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/us-bancorp-de-raises-position-in-vanguard-tax-exempt-bond-etf-vteb.html.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.