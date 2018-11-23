US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 29.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93,163 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $3,928,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 284.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASML by 144.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,187,000 after acquiring an additional 588,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,824,000 after acquiring an additional 102,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on ASML from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Santander upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

