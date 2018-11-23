V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,200 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $143,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,881,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,705,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $130,140.00.

On Monday, November 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $305,735.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 22 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,412.40.

On Monday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $45,164.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $169,416.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $187,020.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $58,340.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $57,530.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $115,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $57,910.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 66.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 15.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

