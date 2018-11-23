Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,193 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 508,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 201,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Valeant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRX opened at $23.40 on Friday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $27.79.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/valeant-pharmaceuticals-vrx-shares-sold-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.