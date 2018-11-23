ValuEngine Downgrades Everi (EVRI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

EVRI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Everi stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Everi has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Everi’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Adam Peters sold 66,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $600,234.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at $547,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Everi by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,049,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,163 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,580,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $8,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 23.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,237,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,899 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 45.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 568,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

