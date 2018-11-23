ValuEngine Downgrades HP (HPQ) to Hold

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of HP stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. HP has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 815,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 826,055 shares of company stock worth $21,135,479. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in HP by 6,530.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

