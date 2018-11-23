ValuEngine Downgrades MasTec (MTZ) to Sell

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in MasTec by 80.0% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 66.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MasTec by 227.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 18.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

