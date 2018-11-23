ValuEngine Downgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.49.

NASDAQ MU opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,020,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,062,000 after purchasing an additional 77,343 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 855,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

