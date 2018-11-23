ValuEngine Downgrades XCel Brands (XELB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XELB. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XCel Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Research analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

