ValuEngine Upgrades Welltower (WELL) to Buy

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Welltower has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $2,461,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $1,459,560,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $473,389,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $449,854,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $441,605,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

